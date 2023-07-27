The card officially launched in the U.S. on August 20, 2019, and features perks such as no late or over-limit fees.

A card so elite even the company's owner couldn't get approved.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was reportedly denied an Apple Card, per The Information, after applying for the titanium metal card during its test launch in the summer of 2019.

Apple and Goldman Sachs, the bank that underwrites the card, denied and flagged Cook since he's such a high-profile individual and hackers and fraudsters often impersonate him.

Tim Cook arrives at the Sun Valley Lodge for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 11, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho (Getty Images)

Cook's rejection had nothing to do with his credit score or breadth of wealth, rather, he was denied for being too successful.

The report claims that Goldman's underwriting system ended up making a one-off exception for Cook to ultimately get approved and access a card.

"Simplicity, transparency and privacy are at the core of our consumer product development philosophy," said Goldman Sachs CEO and Chairman David Solomon in a company release at the time of the launch. "We're thrilled to partner with Apple on Apple Card, which helps customers take control of their financial lives."

Per the U.S. Federal Reserve, credit applications reached a 21.8% rejection rate last month, which was significantly higher than the 17.3% rejection rate seen in the prior report in February 2023.

While most people are rejected from credit applications due to high debt rates and unstable financial standings, Cook doesn't have to worry on that front.

Cook reached billionaire status in 2020 when his net worth shot up to an estimated $1.5 billion.