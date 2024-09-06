During his 15-year tenure at the rail agency, he oversaw a deal worth over $100 million to purchase dozens of trains, but they were too tall for South Africa's rail network and couldn't be used.

The chief engineer of South Africa's state-run passenger rail agency falsely claimed to have a master's degree and a doctorate in engineering, earning him a handsome salary of about $160,000 a year.

In reality, he hadn't attended university at all.

Daniel Mthimkhulu, 49, got away with the deception for years but is now expected to spend a decade and a half behind bars.

On Tuesday, a court in Johannesburg sentenced Mthimkhulu to 15 years in prison. He had been charged with nine counts, including fraud and forgery.

Mthimkhulu was the head of engineering at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

He was arrested in July 2015, having worked at the rail agency for 15 years, including five years heading up its engineering department.

He got the top engineering job by lying on his résumé, claiming to have a master's degree from Johannesburg's Witwatersrand University and a doctorate from a German university.

However, the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court found that Mthimkhulu had only a high-school education.

During his tenure at the rail agency, he oversaw a deal worth over $100 million to purchase dozens of trains from Spain.

The trains were later discovered to be too tall for South Africa's rail network and couldn't be used.

Spanish authorities subsequently launched an investigation into possible corruption linked to the deal.

In 2019, Mthimkhulu admitted during an interview that he did not have a Ph.D. and had "failed to correct the perception" that he held a doctorate.

The court in Johannesburg also heard that Mthimkhulu had forged a job-offer letter from a German company and used it to negotiate a salary increase at the rail agency, BBC News said.

In addition to the prison sentence, Mthimkhulu was ordered to repay the company the equivalent of about $326,000.

The head of South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Seswantsho Godfrey Lebeya, said in a statement: "This should serve as a lesson to would be fraudsters that crime doesn't pay."