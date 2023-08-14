'Absolutely Unacceptable': Video Shows Los Angeles Malls Hit With Two Massive 'Flash Mob' Robberies, Estimated $400,000 Worth of Luxury Merchandise Stolen Both incidents are believed to have included over 30 criminals.

By Emily Rella

Los Angeles was hit with two "flash mobs" recently, and it's not the kind with music and dancing.

"Flash mob" style robberies (when a large group of criminals storm a concentrated shopping area to overwhelm employees, witnesses, and authorities) affected two California malls in the past week. The thieves got away with almost half a million dollars in merchandise combined.

The first occurred last Tuesday at Yves Saint Laurent in The Americana at Brand in Glendale, with over 30 suspected thieves running into the store just before 5 p.m. and stealing an estimated $300,000 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene on foot and in a series of vehicles.

One witness caught the incident on film and posted it to TikTok. It has garnered just shy of 1 million views.

@tinadabbles Robbery at Americana… #robbery #americana #smashandgrab #saintlaurent ♬ original sound - Tinadabbles

"This type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in Glendale," Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid said in a statement. "The Glendale Police Department will pursue all leads and utilize every available resource to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice. Expect an elevated police presence in and around the downtown Glendale corridor."

The mall in Glendale is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with knowledge of the crime or the criminals.

A second incident occurred not too far away in Woodland Hills on Saturday, where a group of up to 50 people attacked a Nordstrom store inside the Westfield Topanga Mall and stole an estimated $100,000 worth of luxury merchandise from the department store, including designer handbags and clothing.

Videos on social media show the aftermath of the chaos, with broken glass and racks thrown to the floor. The robbers reportedly used bear spray to fend off security guards and those trying to stop the crime.

@tuohybeauty NORDSTROM Topanga just got hit! Same people that hit YSL in Glendale. #goviral #hit #mall #robbery #crazy#thisneedtostop ♬ original sound - Draco and Dahlia

"What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future."

Authorities have not yet commented on whether the incidents are related.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Couple's Side Hustle Lets Them Stay for Free in High-End Homes Around the World, Making $20k a Month.

How Austin Andrews and Jori Kerr built a business pet sitting on five different continents.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

Airlines Are Finally Fixing the Shrunken Seats That Make Flying So Miserable — Here's What to Expect

Delta, United Airlines and more have announced some big — and expensive — changes.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

American Airlines Flight Plummets 20,000 Feet in 'Terrifying' Incident: 'Burning Smell, Loud Bang'

The plane took off from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday afternoon.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

7 Crucial Metrics to Evaluate the Effectiveness of Your Marketing Campaigns

Why data-driven decisions are reshaping the marketing landscape

By Alex Quin
Business News

Mark Cuban Says This Is the One Thing That Sets Him Apart From Other Entrepreneurs—And How You Can Mimic His Success

On LinkedIn's "The Path" podcast, billionaire Mark Cuban told entrepreneurs his keys to success and why they are a better measure of success than money.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner