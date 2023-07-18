Douglas Ordonez and Dominique Adams had envisioned a romantic and unforgettable vacation to reaffirm their vows. Instead, they found themselves trapped in an unexpected financial pinch.

Having eagerly planned to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in Guatemala, the couple was left penniless in a foreign country due to an Uber charge of nearly $30,000, KTLA reported.

Adams' video recounting the nightmare experience went viral with over nine million views on TikTok.

The ordeal began when Adams, who was in Costa Rica, hailed an Uber to the airport, intending to meet her husband in Guatemala.

"I took an Uber, everything was fine," Adams told the outlet. "It was like a 30-minute ride. I didn't think twice about it."

However, as soon as she arrived at the Costa Rican airport, her husband frantically called, saying his card had been declined while attempting to purchase coffee. The 30-minute Uber ride had resulted in a charge of nearly $30,000.

"I sat down and looked at what the heck was going on, and that's when I noticed the $29,000 charge on our account," Ordonez told KTLA. "I didn't believe it at first, but obviously, it was actually true."

When converted to U.S. dollars, ₡30,000 of Costa Rican currency, colones, amounts to about $55 in U.S. dollars.

The Uber ride was mistakenly processed as $30,000 in U.S. currency instead of colones, with Uber blaming the couple's bank for the conversion error, leading to a frustrating back-and-forth between the bank and Uber about the issue's origin and the security measures that failed to catch it, according to the couple.

Although the bank informed the couple they could dispute the charge, it would take seven to ten days to resolve the issue.

With limited cash and no access to their account, the couple was forced postpone their vow renewal and had to make do with the meager cash they had brought along, scrimping and saving throughout their vacation.

After four arduous days and countless phone calls, the charge was finally reversed. Adams believed that the social media attention they garnered played a significant role in expediting the resolution.

She stated, "Personally, I believe it's because we posted it on social media. We were sharing our story. I think that's why there was that urgency for someone to fix this."

Uber issued a statement acknowledging the mistake and attributing it to a bank error in processing the charge, and noted the refund processing time was contingent on individual bank policies, per KTLA.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Uber for comment.