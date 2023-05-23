Uber Suspends Its Diversity Chief After 'Don't Call Me Karen' Session Elicits Outrage Head of diversity Bo Young Lee led a series of discussions about race and the experiences of underrepresented groups called "Moving Forward."

By Amanda Breen

Kimberly White | Getty Images

Uber's diversity chief is on leave from the company following employee backlash over an internal event she moderated, dubbed "Don't Call Me Karen."

Head of diversity Bo Young Lee, who was in charge of a series of discussions about race and the experiences of underrepresented groups called "Moving Forward," was asked to take a step back as the company figures out its next move, The New York Times reported.

Related: Uber Drivers: These Are the Worst Thing Passengers Do

Employee criticism stemmed from two events. Last month, a panel titled "Don't Call Me Karen" focused on the experiences of a few white women leaders and why the slang moniker "Karen" — which generally refers to white women with a sense of entitlement, often to the detriment of people of color — is a hurtful word.

Employees felt the conversation ignored the harm such people inflict on people of color; in the second event, a follow-up listening session last week where employees expected to have more of a dialogue, Lee apparently disregarded those concerns, according to The Times.

The controversy was a rare occasion of employee discord under Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who assumed the position in 2017 after a slew of PR nightmares for the company surrounding Uber's co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick. In 2019, Uber reached a $4.4 million settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over sexual discrimination charges, per CNN Business.

Related: Report: Uber, Lyft Drivers Face Suspensions, Discrimination

Per the Times, one employee felt Uber's decision to suspend Lee was the right one, writing, "[They've] heard us, they know we are hurting, and they want to understand what all happened too."

Wavy Line
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

Workplace Diversity Diversity Training News and Trends Uber Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace DEI

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Report: Jeff Bezos Proposed to Lauren Sánchez with a $2.5 Million Ring

The Amazon founder is said to be engaged to the Emmy-award-winning news anchor and pilot.

By Jonathan Small
Leadership

The Five Hallmarks of Inspiring Leadership

Executive coach and author Susan S. Freeman examines the pillars of leadership that bring out the greatness in others in her new book, 'Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership.'

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

Ask Co-Founder of Netflix Marc Randolph Anything: How to Watch

How to watch the new live streaming episode of 'Ask Marc.'

By Entrepreneur Staff
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Want to Build a Compelling Workplace That Attracts and Retains Employees? You Need to Provide Them With Value. Here's How.

Businesses that emphasize creating value for employees find and keep the best recruits.

By Robert Finlay
Leadership

Women Are Being Pushed Off the Edge of the Glass Cliff. Here's What That Means and What to Do About It.

One of the primary reasons that hold women leaders back is the so-called "glass cliff." Here's how it's keeping women from leadership roles, how it's different from the glass ceiling and what you can do to prevent it.

By Julie Kratz
Growing a Business

I Asked ChatGPT How to Recession-Proof a Business. Here's What It Suggested (and What I Would Do Differently).

Silicon Valley's leading artificial intelligence weighs in on how you can make your business more resilient to economic downswings.

By Amine Rahal