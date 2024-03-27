You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Founders of Companies Worth Over a Billion Dollars Have These Simple Things in Common A new study found three traits that stood out in unicorn founders.

By Sherin Shibu

entrepreneur daily

Ever wonder what founders of "unicorn" companies, or startups worth at least a billion dollars, have in common?

After looking at data from 845 unicorns and 2,018 unicorn founders in the U.S. and U.K. from the past decade, Defiance Capital found three common, qualitative traits in the "DNA" of unicorn founders:

  1. They do not have a backup plan
  2. They have personal stories of feeling limited or unfairly treated
  3. They believe in themselves.

"The stories that are coming out show crazy determination," Defiance Capital founder Christian Dorffer told TechCrunch.

Dorffer said the founders all shared "hunger, self-belief, ingenuity, and resilience."

Related: A New AI Startup from Unicorn Founders Wants Businesses to Know Their 'Worth'

The report found that 70% of unicorns had "underdog" founders, which the researchers defined as founders who were immigrants, women, or people of color.

The study also found that more than half of the founders (53%) had degrees from top global universities. Most founder teams (70%) had at least one person with a STEM degree (science, technology, engineering, or math).

Founder teams were more common in the billion-dollar startup bracket than solo founders, with 80% of unicorns led by a team. Half of the founders surveyed were serial entrepreneurs, so they had created at least one other company before reaching a billion-dollar-plus valuation with their unicorn startup.

Related: Want to Start a Billion-Dollar Business? Look to These Two Industries, Which Have the Most Unicorn Growth

A separate February study found that two industries stood out last year in producing unicorns: cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. As of March 2024, there are more than 1,000 unicorns around the world, including OpenAI, Canva, and SpaceX, according to CB Insights.

Dorffer is now planning to create a podcast and interview many of the unicorn founders surveyed in the study.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Wildly Inappropriate': Woman Says She Was Denied a Job Because She Didn't Wear Makeup During the Interview

Melissa Weaver was applying for a VP of HR job at a tech company via video.

By Emily Rella
Operations & Logistics

Working With a Third-Party Logistics Provider? Here Are 3 Key Steps to Ensure a Seamless and Successful Partnership.

Effective communication, strategic partnerships and technology adoption are vital for successful collaborations between brands and their 3PLs.

By Mark Ang
By Artis Rozentals
Side Hustle

The Remote Side Hustle a 43-Year-Old Musician Works on for 1 Hour a Day Earns Nearly $3,000 a Month: 'All From the Comfort of Home'

Sam Ziegler wanted to supplement his income as a professional drummer — then his tech skills and desire to help people came together.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Dollar Tree Is Raising Its Price Cap to $7: 'The Macro Environment Has Gotten in Our Way'

The discount chain's cap was most recently raised to $5 last June.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

These Are the 10 Best States for Starting a Side Hustle, New Research Reveals

One side hustle might not be as lucrative as another — and location matters.

By Amanda Breen