Get All Access for $5/mo

Video: The Iconic Tropicana Was Just Demolished in Las Vegas — Here's What's Taking Its Place Las Vegas has turned into a major sports city.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • The Tropicana Las Vegas opened in 1957 and was demolished Wednesday.
  • The resort closed in April 2024 to make way for a planned 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics.
  • The A's plan to move to the $1.5 billion ballpark in 2028.

When the Tropicana opened in 1957, it was a stylish, opulent hotel that attracted Hollywood celebrities like the Rat Pack. It was also featured in various films, from Elvis movies to the 1971 James Bond flick, "Diamonds Are Forever."

Like many hotels from Sin City's early days, however, as The Strip continued to modernize, the resort became outdated and in need of repairs. It closed its doors in April 2024 and was demolished Wednesday to make room for a different kind of entertainment.

Related: Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium

Over the last decade or so, Las Vegas has become a major sports city, and the land Tropicana occupied has now become a sports district. The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders play in Allegiant Stadium in the neighborhood and T-Mobile Arena, which hosts sports including UFC, NHL, and WNBA events, is also nearby.

The plan for the site is to build a ballpark for Las Vegas's new baseball team, the Oakland Athletics, which will move to the field in 2028.

What did the Tropicana look like in its heyday?

Tropicana Las Vegas casino interior - Bettmann / Contributor January 15, 1966.

A Getty Images caption from 1966 describes the casino interior as "designed for a woman in mind" with "porcelain sculpture, plush carpeting, soothing colors, and dimly-lighted chandeliers."

Other older photos show the exterior in 2008.

A general view of the Tropicana Resort & Casino May 5, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Casino operator Tropicana Entertainment LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a missed interest payment on a USD 1.32 billion loan. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The resort exterior in 1958.

General view as an old car drives by on the outside of The Tropicana Hotel circa 1958 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Hy Peskin/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Taylor in the Tropicana lobby "dripping with diamond jewelry" in 1959.

American pop singer Eddie Fisher (3R) with his actress fiancee Elizabeth Taylor who is dripping with diamond jewelry, as Pat Newcomb (C), Marilyn Monroe's Press agent, trails behind her through lobby after his show, at the Tropicana Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1959. (Photo by John Bryson/Getty Images)

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Melinda French Gates Announces Open Call for $250 Million Fund. Here's Who Can Apply.

The fund is part of French Gates's $1 billion philanthropic plan.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'One of the Most Important Events': Is Tesla Finally Revealing Its Robotaxi with Full Self-Driving?

Elon Musk's vision for robotaxis looks like a combination of Airbnb and Uber.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

4 Marketing Triggers You Need to Set Up Now to Supercharge Your New Year

Triggered (or automated) marketing can have a domino effect on your leads and revenue. Here are four marketing automations to set up and knock down before the new year to supercharge your 2025.

By Joy Gendusa
By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

11 Side Hustles That Take Less Than An Hour Per Day

Here's a curated list of some of the most time-efficient side hustles we've seen lately.

By John Rampton
Business News

Videos Show the Home of the Tampa Bay Rays, Tropicana Field, Being Ripped Apart By Hurricane Milton

The ballpark, built in 1990, has a domed roof designed to handle winds up to 110 mph.

By Erin Davis