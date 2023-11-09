Jennifer Minton won $50,000 in mid-October, but that was just the start of her good fortune.

A Virginia woman just had a lucky streak of a lifetime.

Gloucester resident Jennifer Minton won $50,000 playing the Virginia Lottery's online Safari Quest game in mid-October, then hit a $1 million jackpot just one week later, lottery officials said.

Her lucky break came — for the second time — as she sat around a campfire and played the game on her mobile device. When the jackpot reset, it took her a moment to process that she was the winner, but the $912,936 displayed on her screen confirmed it.

"I'm in shock!" Minton told lottery officials about the win. "I'm in disbelief!"

Safari Quest, one of the games available on Virginia's Lottery app, costs between $.20 and $50 to play, with proceeds going to the state's public schools, per the outlet. Of the more than $867 million garnered this year, 10% has gone toward the school's budgets; the current jackpot sits at over $300,000.

As unbelievable as winning the lottery multiple times might seem, it's happened before — and no doubt will again.

"If someone already wins the lottery, then the chance that the person wins the lottery a second time will be exactly the same as the probability they win the lottery if they had not previously won the lottery before," Harvard statistics professor Dr. Mark Glickman explained to CNBC Make It.