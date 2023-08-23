The arrest that followed in the retailer's parking lot wasn't uneventful.

A violent and strange incident took place in an Atlanta-area Walmart on August 10.

A 55-year-old woman was accused of stabbing a male customer in the neck with a needle filled with an unknown "foreign substance" and was apprehended that night — though it wasn't an uneventful arrest, the Miami Herald reported.

The 19-year-old victim told Walmart staff and police that the woman jabbed him with the needle before telling him he'd been poisoned, according to Atlanta-based television station WSB-TV. The victim was cleared by medics on site and had no serious injuries.

When police officers arrived on the scene around 10:45 p.m., the woman was sitting in a parked SUV with her friend, a 73-year-old man. As officers arrested the woman, the man exited the vehicle and approached them, which resulted in him being tasered, arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, per the Herald.

During the woman's arrest, she escaped her handcuffs multiple times. When a gun on her waistband "broke free…and slid across the blacktop," an officer subdued her on the ground, according to the report.

Then, officers discovered two loaded rifles and a shotgun inside the SUV. The woman faces several charges, including aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and obstruction, police said.

The motive remains unknown, and as of yesterday, both the woman and the man were still in custody on a $3,500 bond.