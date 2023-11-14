Tesla's highly-anticipated Cybertruck is scheduled to begin deliveries on November 30. And while some important information is still non-existent (such as the price, for example), the electric vehicle company isn't wasting any time hammering out the fine print.

The Motor Vehicle Owner Agreement Terms & Conditions now reads: "You understand and acknowledge that the Cybertruck will first be released in limited quantity. You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year following your Vehicle's delivery date."

Owners can sell the truck back to Tesla within the first year "for any unforeseen reason" for the purchase price "less $0.25/mile driven, reasonable wear and tear, and the cost to repair the Vehicle to Tesla's Used Vehicle Cosmetic and Mechanical Standards."

Tesla can decline to purchase the vehicle, and if you still want to sell, you can try a third party, but only after receiving "written consent."

Try to break the agreement, and Tesla will fine you $50,000 and possibly refuse to sell you any future vehicles.

Tesla had said it would sell the Cybertruck for $39,000, but electric trucks are averaging closer to $100,000 now, per Cars.com. Kelly Blue Book expects it to be around $50,000.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Still, demand has far outweighed supply.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a Q3 earnings call that one million Cybertrucks had been reserved, per The Verge, but only a handful of people will have one in their garages in 2023. The company is expected to deliver "tens of thousands" in 2024.

"I know that people are excited about Cybertruck. I am, too. I've driven the car, it's an amazing product," Musk said during Tesla's third-quarter call last month. "I do want to emphasize that there will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertruck."

