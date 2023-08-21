Videos Show Massive Flooding, Damages as Tropical Storm Hilary Wreaks Havoc on the West Coast Palm Springs saw over 3.8 inches of rainfall on Sunday.

By Emily Rella

Tropical Storm Hilary ravaged Southern California on Sunday as flash floods caused mass transportation delays and cancelations for residents across the region.

Over 4,500 flights headed into and out of airports in Palm Springs, San Diego, and Los Angeles have been delayed or canceled due to the storm.

It's estimated that over 3.81 inches of rain hit Palm Springs, while Downtown Los Angeles was hit with 2.38 inches — the wettest August day in the history of the city.

Burbank, Santa Ana, and Sacramento airports also canceled an estimated 20% of all departing flights, as well as an estimated 300 flight cancelations on routes going in and out of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related: Ellen Degeneres, California Residents Document Devastating California Flooding: Watch

Over 30% of flights going in and out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona were also delayed or canceled on Sunday.

Downtown Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium, and Palm Springs Are Flooded

Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in nearly 84 years, bringing mass devastation to areas not well-equipped to deal with its effects.

Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium was inundated with mass floods as videos and images of the baseball field spread quickly around social media.

Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley, a dry, desert area that rarely sees rain at all, began trending internationally on X late Sunday night as witnesses and residents shared footage on social media of cars floating, roads that looked like bodies of water, and debris filling the streets.

The National Weather Service has warned of "life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding" across the Southwestern U.S. into Monday evening.

"Post-Tropical Hilary is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated storm total amounts to 12 inches, across portions of Southern California and Southern Nevada through today," the NWS said. "Continued flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, is expected."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
By Sam Silverman
Productivity

I Use This Surprising Method to Clarify My Ideas — Here's How You Can Try It

Through exploring and failing on many ideas, I've learned this tried-and-true method to keep me goal-oriented and combat imposter syndrome as much as I can — and it only requires three simple things to get started.

By Sam Saideman
Thought Leaders

Don't Sit Around and Wait to Be Noticed — Follow These 4 Ways to Be a Standout in Business

Becoming a star in the business world isn't complicated. A few simple strategies can put you in the spotlight.

By Nancy Solari
Devices

The Flash Pro Plus is the Perfect Power Bank for Entrepreneurs, Now Only $229.99

No matter how far you are from an outlet, don't stress about being low on charge with this power bank.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

X Might Have Deleted a Decade Worth of Photos, Videos From Users' Accounts

One Twitter user noticed an apparent bug in a post that has since gone viral.

By Emily Rella
Business News

The Surprising Revival of Malls Is About More Than 'Intense Nostalgia' — 3 Factors Are Behind the Resurgence, According to a New Report

Malls experienced an 11% surge in sales last year, reaching $819 billion in 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle