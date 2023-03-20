What Does the Banking Crisis Mean for Startups and Small Business Owners?

Author, CPA and business owner Gene Marks break down everything entrepreneurs need to know about the impact of the SVB collapse.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Finance expert and entrepreneur Gene Marks joined Entrepreneur for a special livestream discussion on the impact of the recent bank failures. Marks is an author, CPA, business owner, and national business columnist for The Hill, The Guardian, Entrepreneur, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and other well-known outlets. He expertly broke down the recent bank failures and what they mean for entrepreneurs in an informative conversation with EntrepreneurTV Director of Programming Brag Gage.

Watch the video above, and see the latest daily coverage of SVB and the banking crisis here.

Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

