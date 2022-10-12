engineers are bringing in the big bucks.

Bloomberg I Getty Images Twitter logo.

In a recent analysis of visas given to H-1B workers in Q2 2022 from Insider, Twitter salaries listed ranged from $122,000 to $332,000, spanning roles from IT engineers to senior software engineers.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Labor Certification publishes data on the positions and salaries of foreign workers. H1-B Visas specifically require companies to pay employees the same as U.S.-based ones.

In Q1, Twitter hired about 100 people through the program. But in Q2, that number went up to 400 workers.

Insider noted that a tumultuous back-and-forth over Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter has increased turnover at the company. (Musk has until October 28 to bring his financial backers back on board and close the $44 billion deal with the company.)

Here's a selection of salaries from engineers, product managers, and analysts at Twitter, per Insider.

Engineers

IT apps engineer I : $135,000 to $140,000

Senior IT apps engineer: $175,000 to $195,000

Manager, software engineering: $200,000 to $230,000

Senior security engineer: $175,770 to $205,000

Staff Machine Learning Engineer: $215,280 to $255,000

Senior staff software engineer: $271,130 to $332,000

Analysts

Data analyst I: $122,000 to $142,000

Data scientist II: $130,000 to $180,000

Senior data scientist: $170,000 to $191,480

Product Managers

Senior product manager: $190,000 to $210,000

Product manager II: $170,000 to $200,000