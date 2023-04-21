New York has the most millionaires in the U.S. — and across the globe.

A new report by investment firm Henley & Partners ranked where the world's wealthiest people reside, and New York City came in at No. 1 in the U.S. and globally.

The Big Apple has nearly 340,000 millionaires (those with investable assets over $1 million), 724 centi-millionaires (those with more than $100 million), and 58 billionaires.

The percentage of growth in millionaires over the past ten years was 40% in New York City, also making it one of the fastest-growing millionaire populations in the world.

New York City is also home to several billionaires including Michael Bloomberg (with a net worth of $94.5 billion) and Estee Lauder heir, Leonard Lauder (with a net worth of $21.9 billion), and Renaissance Technologies Founder, Jim Simons (with a net worth of $28.1 billion).

The Bay Area, also the central hub for tech giants like Apple and Uber, had the second most millionaires with 285,000, 629 centi-millionaires, and 63 billionaires. Los Angeles was No. 3 in the U.S. with 205,400 millionaires, 480 centi-millionaires, and 42 billionaires.

Chicago (124,000 millionaires), Houston (98,500), and Seattle (50,500) ranked Nos. 4, 5, and 6, respectively.

Here are the top 10 American cities with the highest number of millionaires, centi-millionaires, and billionaires:

1. New York City

Millionaires: 340,000

Centi-millionaires: 724

Billionaires: 58

2. The Bay Area

Millionaires: 285,000

Centi-millionaires: 629

Billionaires: 42

3. Los Angeles

Millionaires: 205,400

Centi-millionaires: 480

Billionaires: 42

4. Chicago

Millionaires: 124,000

Centi-millionaires: 295

Billionaires: 24

5. Houston

Millionaires: 98,500

Centi-millionaires: 280

Billionaires: 20

6. Seattle

Millionaires: 50,500

Centi-millionaires: 121

Billionaires: 10

7. Boston

Millionaires: 41,700

Centi-millionaires: 104

Billionaires: 8

8. Miami

Millionaires: 38,000

Centi-millionaires: 160

Billionaires: 12

9. Austin

Millionaires: 30,500

Centi-millionaires: 86

Billionaires: 9

10. Las Vegas

Millionaires: 16,800

Centi-millionaires: 45

Billionaires: 6

You can see the full list, here.