These U.S. Cities Have the Most Millionaires, According to a New Report
New York has the most millionaires in the U.S. — and across the globe.
A new report by investment firm Henley & Partners ranked where the world's wealthiest people reside, and New York City came in at No. 1 in the U.S. and globally.
The Big Apple has nearly 340,000 millionaires (those with investable assets over $1 million), 724 centi-millionaires (those with more than $100 million), and 58 billionaires.
The percentage of growth in millionaires over the past ten years was 40% in New York City, also making it one of the fastest-growing millionaire populations in the world.
New York City is also home to several billionaires including Michael Bloomberg (with a net worth of $94.5 billion) and Estee Lauder heir, Leonard Lauder (with a net worth of $21.9 billion), and Renaissance Technologies Founder, Jim Simons (with a net worth of $28.1 billion).
The Bay Area, also the central hub for tech giants like Apple and Uber, had the second most millionaires with 285,000, 629 centi-millionaires, and 63 billionaires. Los Angeles was No. 3 in the U.S. with 205,400 millionaires, 480 centi-millionaires, and 42 billionaires.
Chicago (124,000 millionaires), Houston (98,500), and Seattle (50,500) ranked Nos. 4, 5, and 6, respectively.
Here are the top 10 American cities with the highest number of millionaires, centi-millionaires, and billionaires:
1. New York City
Millionaires: 340,000
Centi-millionaires: 724
Billionaires: 58
2. The Bay Area
Millionaires: 285,000
Centi-millionaires: 629
Billionaires: 42
3. Los Angeles
Millionaires: 205,400
Centi-millionaires: 480
Billionaires: 42
4. Chicago
Millionaires: 124,000
Centi-millionaires: 295
Billionaires: 24
5. Houston
Millionaires: 98,500
Centi-millionaires: 280
Billionaires: 20
6. Seattle
Millionaires: 50,500
Centi-millionaires: 121
Billionaires: 10
7. Boston
Millionaires: 41,700
Centi-millionaires: 104
Billionaires: 8
8. Miami
Millionaires: 38,000
Centi-millionaires: 160
Billionaires: 12
9. Austin
Millionaires: 30,500
Centi-millionaires: 86
Billionaires: 9
10. Las Vegas
Millionaires: 16,800
Centi-millionaires: 45
Billionaires: 6
You can see the full list, here.