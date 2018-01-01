Adventure Clubs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Establishing an adventure club in your local area is an exciting way to capitalize on the growing popularity of adventure trips, activities and adventure sports in general. The business concept is to start an adventure club offering members discounts on sporting events, adventure holidays, sports equipment and sporting activities. The hook is there's no fee for a membership, as business revenues are earned from companies who wish to advertise in your discount directory and on the club's website. You will have little resistance from business owners you approach for advertising sales, providing you have a captive market that they want exposure to.

The Market

Your customers will be anyone who is into the outdoors and enjoys thrill-seeking activities. The fastest way to get members in the club, even though the memberships are free, is to set up a display booth at an outdoor recreation trade show for a week. This is the target market you want and there should be no problems acquiring a few thousand new members from a busy recreation trade show.