Most homes built prior to the mid-'70s energy crisis were not properly insulated. The homes that were built after this period until the late '80s suffer from being sealed so tight as not to allow enough air circulation, especially in the attic areas. The bottom line, the market for attic ventilation and insulation installation services is absolutely gigantic. Attic ventilation can be achieved in a variety of installation methods including installations of soffit vents, mechanical and nonmechanical roof vents, ridge vents and gable vents. Recent studies have indicated that the preferred method of attic insulation is a fiberglass batt format vs. blown-in cellulose insulation, which can shift and/or compact. Checking with local experts, building codes and building centers will give you the best understanding for which procedure may be required in your region. The business can be marketed through home improvement shows, traditional advertising media, contractor visits and flier distribution. The business is quick to set up and expand based on a word-of-mouth advertising and referral basis. Providing that you have experience in home repair or renovation, this trade is very quick to master.

Legal Requirements

You'll want to learn all of the local building codes in terms of proper ventilation and insulation specification, and stick to, or exceed these requirements to ensure that the work has been properly completed.

Needed Equipment

This business requires a few basic tools, such as a van or covered truck, step and extension ladders, protective safety gear and a few hand power tools.