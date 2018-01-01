Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

A bakery can be established as a retail business from a storefront location selling baked goods to consumers, or a bakery can be established as a wholesale business selling baked goods to food retailers and institutions. Additionally, many bakeries will operate both as a retail and wholesale business to increase the size of their potential market as well as revenues and profits. Establishing a bakery is a very straightforward process with one exception--the best bakers possess bakers trade papers--so be prepared to hire a qualified baker, or take the time necessary to become one. The profit potential is good for a bakery, especially if the business focuses on both retail and wholesales baked goods sales.