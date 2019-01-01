Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The easiest and least expensive method of adding livable square footage to a house is to remodel the basement into usable living space. Launching a new business that specializes in basement remodeling is the focus of this business enterprise. The main requirement for successfully operating this sort of business is to have considerable construction knowledge and practical experience. The business can specialize in one particular type of basement remodeling, such as recreation rooms, or the business can deal in basement remodeling in general. The profit potential for a basement remodeling business can be excellent once the business is established and has a good client referral base.

