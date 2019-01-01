My Queue

Blind Cleaning Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

More and more residential and commercial property owners are now using window blinds as opposed to window curtains, and this fact creates a fantastic opportunity for the enterprising entrepreneur to capitalize on by starting a blind cleaning service. There are a couple of different approaches that can be taken for starting a blind cleaning business. The first is to remove and label customers' blinds and take them to a central cleaning location. The second option is to clean the blinds on site using cleaning tanks that can be mounted in a truck or trailer, or cleaning the blinds on site by hand using dusters and cleaning agents. Both operating formats will cost approximately the same to establish. However, a mobile blind cleaning business has a better chance to produce more profits, as the transportation time will be cut in half, allowing for a higher volume of blinds to be cleaned. Potential income range is $20 to $30 per hour.

