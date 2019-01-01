Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

We have all been witness to the changing global climate over the past few decades, which has noticeably increased the ferocity and frequency of hurricanes, tornadoes, tropical storms, blizzards, and gales, resulting in millions of dollars' worth of property damage every time one of these weather disasters happens. While you might not be able to anticipate these weather patterns, you can, however, help home and business owners be more prepared when the weather does turn foul by starting a board-up service. Board-up work is actually quite simple; you go to your client's home or business and measure all windows, cut plywood panels to fit, label each panel for the corresponding window, install quick-assembly hardware on the exterior window trim, and presto! The next time the weather turns ugly, your customers can have their windows professionally boarded-up in a matter of moments. The boards can be stored when not needed, and when the need does arise, each is already sized and ready to install. This means no long waits at the lumberyard with hundreds, if not thousands, of other anxious people trying to buy plywood and fasteners to board up their windows before the storm hits.

