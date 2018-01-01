Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The popularity of specialty candles has really taken off in the past decade as more and more people are starting to enjoy the relaxing effect that burning scented candles can have. This popularity and consumer demand for specialty candles creates a tremendous business opportunity for the innovative entrepreneur to start a business that manufactures and sells candles. A good starting point for learning how to make candles would be to visit the local library, as well as visiting the National Candle Association's website (www.candles.org). A home based candle making business is best suited for the entrepreneur seeking additional income on a part-time basis with a long-term goal of establishing a full-time and profitable business concern. Selling the candles can be as easy as renting a table at a local craft show, placing the candles in retail locations on consignment basis, or even establishing wholesale accounts with national specialty retailers. Furthermore, adding fragrance, coloring and creating artistic details on the candles will definitely increase consumer demand for the product and result in more profit for you.