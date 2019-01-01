Candy Maker

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that creates chocolate candies and treats is a great new enterprise to initiate, and the business can easily be formed as a joint venture with an established catering service or restaurant. The purpose of forming the joint venture with an established business is to greatly reduce the amount of startup capital required to get the business rolling. A joint venture can enable you to utilize the partner's commercial kitchen, and in some cases the existing employee and customer base. Additionally, be sure to investigate the potential for forming alliances with charity groups, schools and organizations as the students, volunteers or members can be enlisted to sell packaged chocolate candies with partial proceeds going back to support community charities and programs.

The chocolate candies and treats can be sold to specialty retailers on a wholesale basis, or directly to chocolate loving consumers via a sales kiosk or factory direct outlet.

