Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Secondhand catering trucks in good condition can be purchased for as little as $10,000, and this can be the first step taken to establishing a catering truck route. A catering truck route is a great business to set in motion. Not only are the hours of operation generally limited to 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the business can also be started for less than $15,000 and can easily generate a combined income and profit earnings of $50,000 or more per year. Additionally, food products can be purchased from restaurants, catering services and wholesalers and marked up by as much as 150 percent for retail sales. Ideal stopping points for a catering truck route include construction sites, factories, parks, beaches and sporting events.