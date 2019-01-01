Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Calling anyone that is seeking to start a manufacturing business that can be operated from home, costs less than $1,000 to set in motion, does not require special business or manufacturing skills, and has the potential to generate profits of $50,000 per year or more. Does this sound like the business opportunity that you have been looking for? If so, perhaps you should consider starting a business that manufactures clocks. We all need them, and the market demand and product acceptance from consumers has been proven for well over a century. The components needed to build the clocks can be purchased on a wholesale basis from manufacturers of these items, while the housing for the clock itself can be manufactured by your business. The key to success is to make the clocks different and appealing to consumers. Try a different manufacturing process, or use a unique raw material to construct the clocks from. In other words, find your niche.

Categories