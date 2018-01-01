Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Interior and exterior concrete often needs to be cut, ground or drilled for plumbing repairs, sidewalk removal, trip-hazard removal, leveling for handicap accessibility, tree root damage, section replacement, installation of anchors and lags, and many other reasons. This need provides great opportunities to capitalize on your construction knowledge and to start a concrete-cutting and drilling service. The American Concrete Sawing and Drilling Association provides classroom training workshops on numerous services related to concrete cutting. Customers include plumbers, homeowners, property managers and general contractors. In addition to concrete-cutting and drilling equipment, you will also need suitable transportation to carry it from job site to job site. This service is easily managed from home, and you can operate on a full- or part-time basis, depending on demand and your own business goals. Concrete-cutting rates vary depending on the scope of the job, but on average expect to earn between $50 and $80 per hour providing this specialized service.