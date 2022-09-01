Corporate Wellness Coach

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes



Corporate wellness coaches help founders, leaders and teams prevent burnout and turnover by creating sustainable and relaxed atmospheres for success.

Ask the Expert: Milena Regos, Founder of Unhustle

What is the first step to getting a corporate wellness coaching business started?

The very first thing someone needs to get clear on is their "why." Why do they want to get involved in this work in the first place? How does this align with their values and their definition of what success looks like? How would they find joy in the process so that when things get challenging, they can stay resilient?

What are the current trends, and what type of person is a great fit to try this?

Many companies trying to adapt to this new world of work with employee engagement, remote work, burnout, and leadership skills all need to be addressed. The Great resignation is a sign that people are awakening to having more purpose and meaning in their lives. Hustle Culture will be replaced by Human Culture. The ideal person in this line of work demonstrates curiosity, has a growth mindset, and is a little rebellious.

How much money can a person expect to make in the first year and in five years?

It all depends on networking and marketing skills. In the first year, you can make up to $100K, and $500K in five years.

What kind of experience/training do you need to have?

A coaching certification and marketing skills.

What do you wish you knew when you were just starting out?

To write online daily.

Who are your customers and where do you find them?

Our customers are startup founders, the C-Suite in tech, those working in marketing, and in finance. Our clients find us through our social media accounts, PR and podcasts.

Are there any resources you recommend that were extremely valuable to get your business off the ground?

I read a lot of books and listened to podcasts.

