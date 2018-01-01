Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting your own weight loss clinic may be just the type of new business venture that you've been looking for. A recent U.S. government survey indicated that 50 percent of American adults felt their weight was too high and that 80 percent of the respondents intended to start a diet or fitness program within the next six months to correct their weight problem. This survey fact alone is reason enough to start a weight loss clinic. There are two options available to you in terms of business location for a weight loss clinic. The first option for establishing the business would be a retail location where customers come to you, and the second option would be private, in-home consultation where you go to the customer. The first option would require more startup capital. However, the probability of generating larger revenues and profits is greater in the long run for a weight loss clinic operating from a fixed location, especially once the business is established. The second and less capital-intensive option is a great way to provide your customers with a personalized service and could easily generate an income in the range of $40 to $50 per hour. The largest requirement for starting a weight loss clinic is to be a certified dietitian, or at least have one on staff.