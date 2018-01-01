Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Community coupon books are hot, and starting a business that designs and produces coupon books is a sensational new business endeavor to set in motion. The concept is very straightforward. Simply secure 50 to 100 businesses throughout the community that would like to be featured in the coupon book free of charge. Of course, the catch is they must be prepared to provide consumers with a discount on their products or service, either in the form of a percentage or fixed discount on a particular product or service. Revenues for the business are gained by selling the coupon books to consumers within the community, and the larger the advertised savings the better. Suppose the discounts offered in the coupon book add up to a total of $5,000. You would want to advertise that fact by promoting a coupon book that costs $10, but will save the purchaser $5,000 on products and services they purchase on a regular basis within their own community.