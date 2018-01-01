Demographic Data Broker

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Once a business determines who their target market is for a product or service they'll be selling, they have to know where the target market is, how many potential customers are in the target range and what are the trends in terms of their target market. Starting a demographic data brokerage service will enable you to fill the demand for corporations, organizations and small-business owners for demographics information. The data can be researched and acquired for free in most cases via government agencies, the internet and with reprint permission right from publishers of almanacs, encyclopedias and populations directories. The quickest away to secure paying customers that require this type of demographics data to create business, marketing and advertising plans is to contact companies that create business, marketing and advertising plans.