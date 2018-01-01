Designer Pillows

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Turn your sewing machine into a part-time profit center by creating custom designed pillows. The pillows can be completed on a made-to-order basis, or you can develop standard designs and themes and sell the pillows on a wholesale basis. Be sure to establish alliances with interior decorators, as these decorators could become your best customers for custom pillows. Additional income can also be earned by designing and manufacturing custom pillow and cushion covers with elaborate themes. Stick with standard sizes or custom, made-to-order designs for this side of the business.

