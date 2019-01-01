Disaster Planning and Preparation Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, and wildfires wreak havoc and destruction of enormous magnitude and increasing intensity, thanks to a changing global climate. We cannot control these forces of nature, but with careful planning we can be prepared when disaster strikes. Being prepared for a natural disaster can literally mean the difference between life and death. There are two ways to generate revenues from this business. The first is to provide disaster-planning services, and the second is to sell disaster-related products. Both can also be combined to maximize profit potential. Services can include one-on-one consulting with clients to identify potential threats in disaster situations and teach how to react in these situations, and drafting emergency action plans to respond to a wide variety of natural-disaster situations. Products can include the sale of first-aid kits, backup generators, emergency lighting, and nonperishable food products and water. Services and products can be marketed to residential homeowners and renters, businesses, corporations, and organizations. The requirements for starting this specialized consulting service include first-aid training, disaster-response training, and knowledge of natural disaster situations and how to create proactive responses and action plans. Basically, people with an emergency services background will flourish in this unique venture. Given the frequency and widely publicized severity of many natural disasters, successfully marketing this type of business should not prove difficult.

