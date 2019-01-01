Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A workshop, woodworking equipment, and basic carpentry skills are all that you will need to start building doghouses for profit. You can build doghouses from your own plans or purchase design and construction plans. Consider incorporating recycled materials into the construction process, as you can play upon the benefits of recycling for marketing purposes. The completed doghouses can be sold to retailers on a wholesale basis or you can opt to sell them directly to consumers via pet fairs and craft shows. Be creative in your designs and include features that normally would not be found in a doghouse. Remember, when it comes to pets, many people know no limits in terms of spending money on their pampered pooches.

