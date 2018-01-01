Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

With more than 100 million registered users, eBay generates billions in annual sales. This in turn has created a fantastic opportunity to start an eBay consulting business training small business owners to use the online marketplace giant to sell their goods and services and cash in big. Marketing your consulting services requires nothing more than setting appointments with businesses that are not currently using eBay, and explaining the incredible opportunity they are missing out on, along with the beneficial features of your service, and why they should hire you as their eBay consultant. Teach business owners how to list goods for sale using one or more of eBay's sellers' options, as well as how to increase interest in and promote their auctions, take online payments, and process and fulfill orders. Basically, your instruction covers everything that is required to list products on eBay, sell them, get paid and have them delivered.