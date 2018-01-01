Expert Witness Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting an expert witness for hire service is a unique and interesting business opportunity for the innovative entrepreneur to tackle. The idea is you represent expert witnesses that can be retained by lawyers to give professional testimony in court or legal proceedings. These expert witnesses could include medical doctors, gun and ammunition experts, transportation and automobile experts, private investigators or just about any other type of professional that can be deemed an expert in their career or industry. The service would work very much like an employment agency, but with extremely high security measures in place to protect both clients and the expert witnesses. You can set presentation appointments with lawyers to introduce them to your service and discuss their needs in terms of experts needed to testify at trails. In exchange for providing the service, you would charge clients a commission based on the amount of money received for providing expert testimony. This is the type of business that will take very careful planning in order to establish. Partnering with a lawyer may be a consideration. However, the effort and expense to properly research and establish this business could be well rewarded financially, as expert witnesses can receive as much as five figures in some situations to provide professional testimony.