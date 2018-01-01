Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Environmentalists once envisioned the computer and its electronic information storage capacities as the absolute final solution for a world that would no longer need to consume paper products. However, as long as an original signature stands as the most binding and unchallenged legal identification for a person, there will always be a need for paper, files and filing systems. Operating a business that sells and installs filing systems is a great home based enterprise to set in motion. Not only can you make a profit on the initial sale of the system, but as your client's business grows and expands you'll receive repeat sales of filing supplies. Customers can include businesses and professionals whose business or service is document-reliant such as lawyers, doctors, advertising firms, financial institutions, schools and government agencies. Aim for yearly sales of $200,000 while maintaining a product markup of 50 percent. The results will be a terrific home based business generating revenues of 70,000 per year.