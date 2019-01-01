Flower Arranging Classes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Thanks in part to craft gurus like Martha Stewart, flower arranging and dried flower products have become extremely popular as home decorations, gifts, and as a hobby. Starting a flower arranging instructional business can be fun, and easily operated from home. The business requires only a minimal investment to get things rolling. Students are currently paying as much a $50 to $75 for one three-hour course, making this a potentially very profitable business venture. Building alliances with flower shops, garden centers, and retail gift stores is a great way to market the business initially, as these types of businesses can act as a referral source or even a joint venture partner, with the flower arranging courses being conducted nights and weekends from their locations. Securing only ten new students per week, and charging a mere $60 for the flower arranging course, will create business revenues of more than $30,000 per year.

