Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Many people attempt to sell their own homes, properties and cottages every year. And while some are successful, many are not. This creates a fantastic opportunity for the clever entrepreneur to start a for-sale-by-owner consulting business to assist these people in selling their homes and properties quickly, conveniently and for top dollar. Duties include instructing clients in how to prepare their home for listing, helping them to establish a value, teaching them how to market their property, having signs made, instructing them on the finer points of hosting an open house, and providing them with template forms that can be used to write an offer and sale agreement. The for-sale-by-owner specialist is not working as a real estate agent or broker, but merely as a consultant to guide clients through the steps to help them sell their own homes. Charge clients a flat fee for providing the service, and charge separately for extras like printing fliers, creating For Sale and Open House signs and for listings on your Homes for Sale by Owner website and in any for-sale-by-owner publications that you print and distribute.

The Market

Securing clients is as easy as calling people who currently have their homes for sale by owner, and by advertising locally in the real estate section of the newspaper.