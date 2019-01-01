Freelance Sales Consultant

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Freelance sales consultants who produce results'meaning lots of profitable sales'are in high demand and earn annual incomes that go well into the six-figure range. In a nutshell, freelance sales consultants represent companies selling products ranging from manufactured goods and equipment, to services (home improvements, internet technology etc.), to associations seeking to expand their membership base, and everything imaginable in-between. Freelance professional sales consultants find securing clients to represent very easy, because they generally supply all the tools of the trade needed to find new customers and close the sale'transportation, communications, and computer hardware. Not to mention that almost all also generate and qualify their own sales leads. What's more, clients have little to lose by bringing on freelance sales consultants to represent their business: not only will they supply the needed sales tools as well as, find, qualify, and close buyers, but they also sell for more, easily covering their commissions. Remuneration is always by way of commission, which ranges between 10 and 25 percent of the total sales value depending on what is being sold.

Categories