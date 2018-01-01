Frozen Yogurt Shop

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Frozen yogurt has been a favorite treat of consumers for years. Furthermore, for the entrepreneur seeking to work hard for half of the year, while traveling the other half of the year, opening a frozen yogurt shop is a great choice. The business can be established in a beach or busy tourist area and full-time income can easily be earned operating the business on a seasonal basis only. In addition to frozen yogurt, additional treats such as homemade fudge and ice cream can also be included in the menu to appeal to a wider range of potential customers and of course to also increase sales and profits.

