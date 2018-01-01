Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

According to the SBA, more than 700,000 new businesses open each year in the U.S., and this fact creates a fantastic opportunity for the enterprising entrepreneur to start a business that specializes in providing clients with various grand opening services. Grand opening services can include celebrity visits for grand opening events, a red carpet service, a ribbon cutting service and a press release service, just to mention a few. As a unique way of marketing the grand opening service, consider initiating a direct-mail advertising campaign explaining the various services your business provides. The campaign can be targeted at owners of businesses that have recently opened or will be opening in the very near future. To obtain this type of contact information for the direct-mail advertising campaign, simply contact your local business service center and ask for a list of people that have recently applied and been issued a business license.