Startup Costs: $100,000 +

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

There are numerous approaches that can be taken when considering starting a hair salon as a new business enterprise. The first approach is to establish a hair salon that operates from a fixed storefront location. The second approach is to start a mobile hair salon. Prior to starting a hair salon, consider the following aspects of the business. <BR> • Location. Is there a suitable location available for the business in your community? Good locations for a hair salon can include a home based hair salon (providing the proper zoning is in place or can easily be secured), a busy mall or strip plaza, and the lobby retail area of a large office building or complex. <BR>• Competition and price point. How much competition is there in the local market, and is there room for another hair salon? What is the competition charging for services? Can a profit or reasonable return on investment be accomplished? <BR>• Services provided. Will the salon be a full-service hair salon that also provides additional services, such as manicures and facial treatments? Or will the mainstay of the business be haircuts and hair styling? There are also additional considerations, such as staff and certifications. To generate additional revenue and profits, sell hair care products at the salon. The products can include shampoos, conditioners and all other related hair care products. For the really innovative entrepreneur: Seek to develop your own hair care products line, as there are many manufacturers of hair care products that do private label manufacturing. This means that the manufacturer will place its product in your packaging, under your product name. Private label packaging is a fantastic way to not only give your business the look of professionalism and success, it's also a way to wholesale your products nationally.