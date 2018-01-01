Holiday Drink Guides

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Holiday drink books are simply small guides that are published twice per year in the winter and summer and feature recipes for alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. The holiday drink books are distributed throughout the community free of charge and are supported by selling display advertising space in the guides to local companies wishing to advertise their products and services. Starting this type of desktop publishing business is very easy, as the business can be operated from home and requires little in the way of startup investment or special skills. Furthermore, to gain additional year-round income, consider expanding the business to include publishing and distributing community coupon books as well as a free classified advertising community paper.