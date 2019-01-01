Home Renovation Classes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Home renovations can no longer be classified as a method to improve a home in terms of function or livability. Home renovations have become a national craze and a hobby practiced and enjoyed by millions of American homeowners annually. There are various approaches that can be taken when considering starting a business that teaches homeowners home renovation skills and techniques. The first is to establish an independent school and charge students a fee to learn a specific home renovation trade such as 'how to paint.' The second approach is to build an alliance or joint venture with a local building or home improvement center and hold the classes at the building center. The classes can be free, which are then supported by the retailer, or there can be a fee charged to the students for the class. In both cases this is a truly win-win-win situation. The students receive practical and helpful training to improve their homes and save money by not having to enlist the services of a contractor to complete the renovation. The retailers where the training classes are conducted receive fantastic exposure and a lot of long-term future clients. The innovative entrepreneur that establishes the home-renovation training program can capitalize on the building center's existing client base as a quick-start method to attract students, as well as utilize the building center's infrastructure and resources to reduce start-up investment and overheads.

