Hot Tub Installations

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Hot tubs make a great addition to any home. However, the focus of this new business opportunity is not aimed at hot tub sales, but at the installation of hot tubs. In order for a hot tub to properly work and be safe for the occupants, it must be installed correctly, including the electrical hook-up and a solid foundation base. Starting your own business that specializes in the delivery and installation of hot tubs is a great little business venture to launch. You can charge a flat fee or hourly rate for the installation service. Potential customers for the service can include hot tub retailers who require additional installation contractors and homeowners who are moving and require their hot tubs to be relocated. Income potential range: $25 to $40 per hour plus delivery charges.