Invitations

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? Yes

Are you searching for a desktop publishing business opportunity that can be operated from home and started with a minimal investment? If so, consider starting a business that designs and produces custom made-to-order invitations. Not only can this business be started for literally peanuts, but there is also gigantic consumer demand for custom-designed invitations. Marketing the business can be as easy as contacting event and wedding planners in your community and presenting them with samples of your work. Additionally, providing your handwriting is excellent, you can also combine calligraphy with custom computer graphics and images to produce truly one-of-a-kind invitations.

