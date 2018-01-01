Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Like business presentations, marketing brochures are more than a few words on a page accompanied by a glossy picture, and the importance of effective marketing brochures can't be overstated in terms of attracting new business for many companies. This fact creates a terrific opportunity for an entrepreneur with a sales and marketing background to capitalize by starting a desktop publishing business that creates and produces highly effective marketing brochures for clients. This business can be operated from home on a part-time basis and expanded to full-time as the business grows. Potential clients can include just about any business that relies on marketing brochures to generate all or some interest in their business, products and services.