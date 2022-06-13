Non-Profit Children's Mental Health and Behavioral Support Services

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes



Ask the Expert: James Regan Jr., Founder & Executive Director of Lodestar Chidren's Services Inc.

As a non-profit, I know we are not your typical startup; however, we have a lot of the same traits of a small business. Lodestar provides in-home supportive services for children with mental health conditions, and their families.

What is the first step to getting started in the Non-profit Mental Health and Behavioral Support Industry?

Research the level of unmet need for children's in-home supportive services in the area you wish to serve.

What are the current trends in Mental Health and Behavioral Support and what type of person is a great fit to try this?

The need for these services are growing as government, at all levels, is increasing investment in this area of service as a means to avoid the risks and costs associated with institutionalizing youth. One could expect 33% growth year over year. Someone with a commitment to helping others and improving communities is the ideal candidate to start this business.

How much money can a person expect to make in the first year and in five years?

Someone could expect to make between $200,000-$250,000.

What kind of experience/training do you need to have?

We are in the non-profit sector, providing behavioral health supportive services to children and teens (ages 3-21) in need and their caregivers. A Master's level, experienced mental health professional is the ideal candidate for this role.

What do you wish you knew when you were just starting out?

Earning the trust of the stakeholders (community partners, government overseers, families/youth) is paramount to growth and success.

Who are your customers?

Children with mental health conditions and their families, we find our customers through other agencies, hospitals, schools, doctor's offices, clinics.

Are there any resources you recommend that were extremely valuable to get your business off the ground?

Experience in the field.

