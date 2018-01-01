Miniature Golf Center

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are a few approaches that can be taken for starting and operating a miniature golf business. The first approach is to establish the miniature golf course in a fixed location, indoors or outdoors. The second approach is to conduct the business on a mobile basis, setting up the miniature golf course in high-traffic tourist areas or in a way that people seeking a unique activity for birthday parties and special events can rent the portable miniature golf course. Regardless of the operating format for the business, both enjoy a common feature, which is miniature golf is extremely popular. Consumer demand for miniature golf has been proven successful for many decades, making this opportunity a wise choice as a new business venture for all people seeking self-employment independence.