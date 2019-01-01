Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

With more than 130 million vehicles registered in the United States, the future looks very bright for the enterprising entrepreneur that starts a mobile oil change service. Assuming the average vehicle is driven 15 thousand miles per year, and that the oil is changed every 5,000 miles, that adds up to a whopping 390 million oil changes each year in the United States. Securing only a fraction of one percent of this market can make you rich. In most areas of the country a mechanics license is not required to perform oil changes, making a mobile oil change service a business opportunity that just about anyone can start. The key to success in this competitive market is not only to provide customers with exceptional service, but also to secure customers who will use the service on a regular basis. Seek to gain clients with large fleets of vehicles, such as taxi companies, courier companies, and utility companies. Once established, a mobile oil change service can provide the owner of the business with a six-figure yearly income.

