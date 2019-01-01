Online Acting School

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Acting classes via the Internet: why not? Demand for acting classes and courses is certainly large enough for this type of online enterprise to become popular and succeed. Get started by building an alliance with an established acting school. The school's students can digitally video the school's acting classes that can then be broadcast over the Internet via your Web site. You can charge cyberstudents a monthly fee for full access to archived footage of the acting classes featured on the site. You can also incorporate additional information and details about the film production and acting industry into the Web site. This information could include director and producer contact lists, film production schedules, and actors and literary agent listings, all of which can be used as valuable resources by site members.

